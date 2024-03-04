Woman arrested for DWI after rollover crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 5:45p.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police Officers responded to N. Plymouth Avenue and Bloss streets for the report of a rollover crash.

Officers found a car that had rolled over. The ony person in the car, the driver, was already out of the car, with minor injuries.

The investigation revealed that the car was going east on Bloss Street when it left the road and hit a curb, causing it to roll over. No other cars were involved.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman, was arrested for DWI, along with numerous other traffic citations.