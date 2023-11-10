Woman attacked during robbery on Oxford Street

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a group pulled a 33-year-old woman from her car, threw her to the ground, and assaulted her during a robbery on Thursday night. Several suspects are in custody.

The robbery happened around Oxford Street near Harvard Street on the city’s southeast side. Officers responded just before 7 p.m. and say the woman had her phone stolen. The woman reported that one of the suspects entered the driver’s seat of her car but then ran away. She was injured but not taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they found several suspects around Monroe Avenue and Edmonds Street with the help of K9 units. All of them were taken into custody and the investigation is still ongoing.