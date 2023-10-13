Woman, boy shot on Avenue D

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people were shot Thursday night on Avenue D. Their wounds are not life-threatening, according to Rochester police.

Officers responded to the area of Avenue D and North Clinton Avenue for the report of shots heard in the area just after 8:15 p.m., and 911 calls came in for the report of three people shot in the 200 block of Avenue D. Police found only two victims: a 14-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body, and a 36-year-old woman with a shrapnel graze wound to the lower body. Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The shootings are under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.