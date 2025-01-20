Woman celebrates 109th birthday at Greece retirement community

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

GREECE, N.Y. — A local woman celebrated her 109th birthday with her friends and family at a retirement community in Greece.

Adrianna Giancursio turned 109 over the weekend. The Addison of Park Crescent retirement community hosted the celebration.

Giancursio says she feels wonderful for her age and loves life and her family. She also spoke about how things have changed over the past century, saying she got a cell phone but that didn’t last long.

“I gave it up because I don’t use it. And I thought, foolishly, I spend $35 a month. For what? To have a phone in my hand? No thank you,” she said.