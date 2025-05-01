Woman charged after being accused for sending out drug-soaked mail to inmates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman has been arrested after being accused of sending mail soaked in drugs to multiple state prison inmates.

The state Department of Corrections (DOCCS) reported that a search of her home uncovered synthetic cannabinoid-sprayed paper, priority mail envelopes, and other evidence. She faces charges of promoting prison contraband.

This arrest occurred more than a month after a report by Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean revealed that exposure to mysterious substances led to the hospitalization of more than two dozen guards, nurses, and inmates in March.

In a statement, DOCCS said the safety and well being of both their staff and incarcerated people is their top priority. They said to help prevent from dangerous and illegal substances from entering any facilities, they have input a new system-wide legal mail screening process operating at certain facilities.

News10NBC has reached out to the Department of Corrections for additional information, including the woman’s name and whether she is linked to those or other illnesses.

