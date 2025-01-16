Woman charged after deadly overdose in Ontario County

MANCHESTER, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman was charged after a deadly overdose in the Town of Manchester that happened back in December.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say Keiana Borum sold fentanyl to a 27-year-old woman before she died. Borum, a Newark resident, is charged with the criminal sale of a controlled substance. She was arrested at her home on Wednesday.

The Ontario and Wayne County Sheriff’s offices worked together on the investigation. Borum was taken to the Ontario County Jail, released, and will appear in court at a later date.