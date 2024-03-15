Woman charged in connection with road rage incident

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman is facing charges in connection to a road rage incident that started in Seneca County and ended in Ontario County.

Geneva Police say both vehicles pulled over in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in Geneva Friday morning. Police say Danielle Calabrese, 25, of Romulus got out of her car and went up to the other vehicle and damaged it with a knife.

She is charged with menacing, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon.