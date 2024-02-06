Woman charged with animal cruelty after dog and parrot found starved in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is accused of starving a dog and parrot to death in Ontario County.

Deputies and the Ontario County Humane Services began investigating back in January after a Jack Russell terrier and parrot died.

Investigators say Danielle Ambros, 36, was caring for the animals while her grandmother was hospitalized but she quit sometime in November. On Dec. 19, both animals were found dead in the grandmother’s home on mobile road in Canandaigua.

They were buried in the backyard but have since been transferred to the Cornell Animal Diagnostic Lab for necropsies. Ambros was arrested on Friday and is now charged with animal cruelty and failure to provide food and water. She was released on an appearance ticket.