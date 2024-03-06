Woman charged with assault, attempted grand larceny at Brighton salon

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A Rochester woman faces assault, attempted grand larceny and other charges following an investigation into a customer trouble complaint at a retail salon in Monroe Avenue in Brighton.

Brighton Police say Haldena Janee Forde, 27, struck a staff member, tried to steal property, and caused extensive damage — more than $44,000 worth — to salon equipment. She was arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Brighton Town Court. She was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, third-degree attempted robbery, and second-degree criminal mischief.

She was released and is to reappear in court later. An order of protection was issued.