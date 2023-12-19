Woman charged with DWI for crashing car with child inside on Rochester’s north side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an intoxicated driver crashed her car into a tree, causing it to roll over, with a child inside on Tuesday morning.

The 42-year-old driver is charged with aggravated DWI, Leandra’s Law and other traffic violations. The single-car crash happened around 2:45 a.m. around Hudson Avenue and Norton Street.

Officers say the car was traveling east on Norton Street when it left the roadway, crashed, and landed on its side. Both the driver and the child were taken to Strong Hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

The area around the crash has reopened to traffic. RPD has not released the age of the child.