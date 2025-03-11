Woman charged with grand larceny after accused of stealing from Midlakes Cheerleading Booster Club

PHELPS, N.Y. — Tori Salato, 26, has been charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree after being accused of stealing from the Midlakes Cheerleading Booster Club, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that investigations revealed between December 2023 and November 2024, Salato spent $1,500 in unauthorized purchases on the booster club’s account. They also said proceeds from a chicken barbeque fundraiser the booster club held in July 2024 were never deposited into their account, even though it was estimated 100 dinners were sold.

Salato was given an appearance ticket for Phelps Town Court at a later date.

Deputies said if you paid for a dinner from the chicken barbeque by check or electronic means, contact investigator Doug Smith at douglas.smith@ontariocountyny.gov.