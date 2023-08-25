Woman charged with stealing car with baby inside in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — A woman was arrested after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Gates on Wednesday night.

The car’s owner went to Modern Nails on Howard Road to pick up a friend and got out to the car briefly to tell her friend she arrived. Gates Police say that’s when Meghan Daniels, 35 of Rochester, got into the driver’s side of the car and drove off from the parking lot with a 2-month-old inside.

Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. They began searching for the car and spotted it around Buffalo Road and Mt. Read Boulevard. Gates Police say they tried to stop the car but it sped off.

Police say they followed the car through city neighborhoods before it stopped on Rockview Terrace. The driver, which officers identified as Daniels, was arrested.

Daniels is charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, and grand larceny. She is also charged with driving while intoxicated. Daniels was released by Gates Court to appear at a later date.