Woman convicted in crash that killed sister on New Year’s Day 2023 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman has been found guilty of manslaughter for a deadly hit-and-run on more than a year ago.

Jellia Lockhart was behind the wheel when she crashed into another car and then into a tree near Denver Street and Hazelwood Terrace around 3:45 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.

Her sister, Charlaura Lockhart, died at the scene. Another passenger in Jellia Lockhart’s car had life-threatening injuries.

Lockhart left the scene and was arrested later that month.

She was convicted Tuesday of manslaughter for her sister’s death and assault for the second passenger’s injuries.

She will be sentenced March 28th and faces up to 15 years in prison.