Woman critical yet stable after being hit by vehicle at Penfield Tops

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A 74-yeaar-old woman was in critical yet stable condition Saturday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in the Tops parking lot in Penfield.

The woman, a pedestrian in the parking lot of the store at 1601 Penfield Road, was hit by a Ford Bronco shortly after 11 a.m. She was taken by Penfield Ambulance to a local hospital.

The owner of the Bronco is cooperating with the investigation, and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies have eliminated alcohol and drugs as potential factors. They have been interviewing witnesses and reviewing security footage while evidence technicians processed the scene. The Bronco driver was ticketed with failure to exercise due care.