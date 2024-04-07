Woman critically injured in stabbing; at least one person in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is being treated for critical injuries after being stabbed Saturday in the area of Durnan Street and Portland Avenue, according to Rochester Police.

Police responded to the area at around 7:45 p.m. and found the 24-year-old woman with at least one laceration. She was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle; police said she was being evaluated and treated for critical injuries.

While police said the investigation is in the preliminary stages, they said at least one person is in custody.