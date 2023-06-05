Woman dead after early morning crash in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. – Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with fire and ambulance crews, responded to the area of State Route 96 and Rowley Road around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

When they got there they found a Honda and a Mitsubishi had collided head-on. Deputies say the driver of the Honda was driving northbound when he drifted into the southbound lane.

Three of the four people involved were taken to the hospital. One of them, 84-year-old Gladys Villorente died at the hospital.

Deputies are still investigating, but they say it doesn’t look like speed, alcohol or drugs were involved.