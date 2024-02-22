Woman dies after assault in Steuben County; man now charged with murder

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — A 54-year-old woman has died in the hospital after an assault at a home in the town of Erwin. A Painted Post man, John N. Marvin II, 59, has ben charged with second-degree murder.

New York State Police out of Painted Post investigated Tuesday after s report came in to Steuben County 911 about a person being assaulted at a Victory Highway residence. Troopers and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office personnel found the victim, who was treated and flown by helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. She died Wednesday at the hospital.

Marvin originally was charged with second=degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. He was remanded to the Steuben County Jail.

Troopers were assisted by the Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, AMR Ambulance, Coopers Plains Fire Department, and Guthrie Air/LifeNet.