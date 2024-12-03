Woman dies after being hit by car in Village of Dansville

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — A woman, 67, has died from her injuries after she was hit by a car in the Village of Dansville.

It happened around Main and Clara Barton streets while the woman was walking on the road on Monday around 6:20 a.m. Dansville Village Police have identified the woman as Tarry Priestly of Dansville.

Police say the driver and other people nearby performed first aid until first responders arrived and took over. An ambulance took Priestly to Strong Hospital where she died.

Police are still investigating the crash.