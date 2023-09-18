Woman dies after crash with Marion town truck

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman died today after her vehicle crashed into the back of a Town of Marion sweeper truck, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle L. Nesbit, 49, of Marion crashed into the back of the sweeper truck operated by Steven J. Taber, 55, of Marion, at around 10:26 a.m. today, Sept. 18, on Parker Road. They were both headed south on Parker.

Nesbit was pronounced dead at the scene by Wayne County ALS. Taber was not injured. The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

Deputies were assisted by New York State Police, Wayne County ALS, Western Wayne Ambulance, Marion and Walworth fire departments, and Featherly’s Garage.