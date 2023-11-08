Woman dies after getting pinned underneath lawn mower in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — A woman, 69, has died after she was pinned underneath her lawn mower in Victor on Friday.

It happened around the street Rabbit Ear Pass. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman, Lee Osburne, went over a five-foot retaining wall with her John Deere mower and landed on the ground. She was pinned underneath the mower.

When first responders arrived, they tried to save Osburne but she died from her internal injuries from being pinned under the mower, according to the Ontario County Coroner. In addition to deputies, the Fishers Fire Department and Victor-Farmington Ambulance services responded.