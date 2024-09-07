Woman dies in crash involving dump truck in Ogden

OGDEN, N.Y. — A woman in her 20s is dead after a crash in Ogden involving a dump truck on Friday.

Ogden Police and the Spencerport Fire Department responded to a call for a crash on Manitou Road near Big Ridge Road just before 3 p.m.

When police got there, they found a dump truck and car involved in a crash. Fire officials say the dump truck overturned on its side and crushed the car. The woman driving the car was found dead.

“To the motorist, public, just be careful driving in this day and age,” said Odgen Police Chief Travis Gray. “We see a lot of causes for accidents whether, it’s speed, cell phone usage, or driving while impaired. People need to pay attention while they are driving.”

The dump truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.