Woman dies in Lake Ontario jet ski accident; man rushed to hospital

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 31-year-old Rochester woman who was killed in a jet ski accident on Lake Ontario Saturday night.

Melanie Ramos-Lopez was found dead after deputies responded to a report of a capsized jet ski and riders in the water. West Webster firefighters were first at the scene and pulled a man out of the water. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

First responders spent nearly an hour searching the bay for Ramos-Lopez before finding her body. Deputies are still investigating what happened and won’t say whether anyone was wearing a floatation device.

“Last year, the last time I went out it was a little late, and there was a big lake boat coming in. Throwing some big waves. I thought it would be fun to jump it and, I was going down one wave and I kind of got stuck on the throttle, and it sent me full speed up the other one so I went for a little ride, fell off…things happen, nobody’s perfect, I’ve seen many crashes so,” said Gary Winthrop, who has been jet skiing for three years.

Much of the investigation hinges on the medical examiner, who will determine Ramos-Lopez’s cause of death. It’s too soon to know if drugs or alcohol played a role.

In New York State, you have to be at least 14 to operate a jet ski by yourself. You also have to get a boating safety certificate by taking a course at various boating schools or through the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says the number one piece of advice for jet skiers is to wear a life jacket. Even if you’re a strong swimmer, the water temperature and waves can shock your body when you fall in.

