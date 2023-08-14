Woman dies in Wyoming County crash; Another in critical condition

PIKE, N.Y. — A 75-year-old woman has died and a man is in critical condition after two cars collided in Wyoming County on Sunday. The crash happened in the intersection of state routes 19 and 39 in the Town of Pike.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office says the woman who died, Gretchen Pittman of Warsaw, ran through stop sign with her Honda SUV and struck a Chevy SUV on its side. The impact caused both cars to leave the road and severed a utility pole.

Pittman was flown by helicopter to the Erie County Medical Center where she later died of her injuries. The three people inside the Chevy were taken to different hospitals by helicopter. The 29-year-old driver remains in critical condition at ECMC. Both passengers are now in stable condition, one at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo and another at Strong Hospital.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. along with multiple police, fire, and emergency medical service departments. Deputies are still investigating the crash. The intersection was closed for three hours.