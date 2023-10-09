Woman dies three years after being shot on Potomac Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman who was shot three years ago on Potomac Street on Rochester’s west side has died of her injuries.

Rochester Police say Tamika Vailes died on Sept. 27. Vailes was 45 when she was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds on Aug. 13 of 2022 and taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. Her death has been ruled a murder.

Isaac Wynn, 58, was convicted of the shooting and is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence. RPD says they’re in contact with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office to determine in he will face additional charges.

Wynn was arrested shortly after the shooting, when Gates Police responded to a crash and found Wynn hiding in a field.