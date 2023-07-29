Woman drowns in Conesus Lake Friday evening

LIVONIA, N.Y. -The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department said that on Friday, July 28th, after 5:00 p.m., a woman was found unresponsive in Conesus Lake, in the Town of Livonia, on East Lake Road.

Deputies said that the 64-year-old woman got into the water to float on a water raft. She was later found unresponsive in the water, and bystanders pulled her to shore and began life-saving measures, which they continued until emergency services arrived. The life-saving measures were not successful, and the woman was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.