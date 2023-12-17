Woman expected to survive after shooting in Henrietta restaurant

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in a restaurant early Sunday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Trio Restaurant around 1 a.m. after reports of shots fired. They found a 28-year-old woman shot in the torso inside the restaurant, and she was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officials say she’s being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The MCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.