Woman expected to survive after shooting in Henrietta restaurant
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in a restaurant early Sunday morning.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Trio Restaurant around 1 a.m. after reports of shots fired. They found a 28-year-old woman shot in the torso inside the restaurant, and she was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital.
Officials say she’s being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The MCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.