Woman faces charges after deadly crash on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 34-year-old woman has been arrested after Rochester Police say she hit a car that killed a 58-year-old man on Clifford Avenue back in April.

Police say as they investigated the crash that happened on April 2, they found that Tashara Willis left a nearby bar and was going 80mph while driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.

According to police, as Willis was traveling west on Clifford Avenue, she hit a car head on, which led to the death of Otis Johnson and Willis being admitted to the hospital for major injuries.

Over the past month, evidence was submitted to a Monroe County Grand Jury. The evidence submitted led to Willis being charged with the following:

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Manslaughter in the second-degree.

DWI.

DWI exceeding BAC .08%

DWAI – drugs.

DWAI with combined drugs and alcohol.

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and fourth degrees.

Two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first-degree.

Violation of ignition interlock device.

Police say Willis’ driver’s license was revoked due to two previous DWI offenses and a total of 24 scoffs recorded on her license for eight separate incidents. They also say on the night of the crash, Willis had more than 20 bags of cocaine.

Willis surrendered Wednesday morning with her lawyer and was arraigned in Monroe County Court. She was also granted a non-monetary release due to her extensive medical condition, according to police.

Willis is due back in court on August 5.