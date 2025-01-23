Woman seriously wounded after being shot on Otis Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After 8 p.m., Wednesday, Rochester Police went to Otis and Myrtle streets for a report of a car crash and found a 27-year-old woman from the city with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she is fighting for her life.

Police say the car she was driving crashed into a fixed object after the woman was shot. No one else was in the car.

Capt. Sam Lucyshyn of the Rochester Police Department said, “It’s tragic for this to happen to her and we very much would like to have help from the community in helping to solve this, and I’m sure the loved ones of this poor victim would like help from the community as well.”

Several streets in the Otis Street neighborhood were closed during the investigation. They have since reopened.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

