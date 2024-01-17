Woman files lawsuit over injuries she suffered during Main Street Armory stampede

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman has filed a lawsuit over injuries she suffered during the deadly stampede at a concert at the Main Street Armory last March.

The lawsuit, filed by Tiffany Baxtrum, says her injures were “solely due to the carelessness, recklessness, and negligence” of the Armory’s ownership and a security company. The lawsuit names former owner Scott Donaldson, Main Street Armory LLC, and Enterprise Security Inc.

The stampede happened on Sunday, March 5 after rapper GloRilla had finished performing. Concert-goers thought they heard gunshots, causing a crowd surge that killed three women. A civil lawsuit filed on behalf of one of those women, Aisha Stephens of Syracuse, is still pending.

The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages for Baxtrum’s injuries. It claims the Armory’s ownership and the security company “failed to maintain order” and “failed to provide safety” to Baxtrum during the concert.

The Armory hasn’t hosted events since the stampede. News10NBC has reached out to Baxtrum’s legal team for a statement. You can read the full lawsuit here: