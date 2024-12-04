Woman found dead in home on Orange Street; RPD says death is suspicious

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a woman in her 90s was found dead inside her home on the city’s northwest side.

RPD has ruled the death suspicious. Police were called to the house on Orange Street off Broad Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers got to the house, they found the woman dead.

Neighbors told News10NBC’s photojournalist that they believe a dog may have been involved in her death. RPD has only confirmed that a dog had been removed from the home.

Police label a suspicious death as one without a known cause, where homicide can’t be excluded for certain.

A car crash would be a clear cause of death. But deaths that are, say, sudden, unexpected, or involve infants don’t have an immediately obvious reason. They’re treated as suspicious until investigators can prove otherwise.

We’re working to get more information from RPD. Check back for updates.