Woman found dead, possibly stabbed, inside home on Hazelwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman, 43, was found dead from injuries inside a home on Hazelwood Terrace on the city’s southeast side on Tuesday night.

Rochester Police are working to determine how she died. They were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a stabbing and are working to confirm whether she was, in fact, stabbed to death.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw RPD shut down Hazelwood Terrace and the command van at the scene to investigate the woman’s death. Anyone with information or video is asked to call 911.