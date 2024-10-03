Woman found shot on Weyl Street; no suspect in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is being treated for at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Rochester Police said the shooting happened around 8:19 p.m. on Weyl Street, near Joseph Avenue. Officers found the woman who had been shot, and she was rushed via AMR to Strong Memorial Hospitla. Police said her wounds are not life-threatening.

Police are investigating what happened leading up to the shooting, and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.