Woman’s body found in Gates; Police believe she was killed in parking lot

GATES, N.Y. – A woman was found dead Saturday – and police say her death is a homicide.

Gates Police Chief Rob Long says officers responded at 5 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls came in for a body in a parking lot at 12 Pixley Industrial Parkway.

The woman has been identified as Jessica Romich, 47. Long says she had been shot and it appears she was killed in the parking lot.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email tips@townofgates.org.