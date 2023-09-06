Woman gets 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years in DWI crash that killed passenger, hit ambulance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman convicted of second-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash has been sentenced to one and a half to four and a half years in state prison.

Jamila Evans was convicted June 13 in connection with the fatal crash June 17, 2021 at Central Park and North Goodman Street, when she struck an ambulance that was on its way to an emergency. Investigators determined that Evans was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis when she drove through flashing red traffic lights, failed to yield to the ambulance with its emergency lights and sirens on, and crashed into the ambulance, killing her passenger Autumn Johnson.

She also was convicted of vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. She received concurrent sentences for the other charges, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. She was sentenced by Judge Alex Renzi.