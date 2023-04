ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman was hit by a car that fled the scene on the city’s west side. Rochester Police say a woman in her 30s was hit around 1 a.m. around Lyell Avenue and Glide Street.

She was able to walk a few blocks to Potomac Street, where officers found her. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to Strong Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call 911.