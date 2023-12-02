Woman hit by car, seriously injured in Brighton

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A woman believed to be in her 80s has serious injuries after police say she was hit by a car in Brighton.

The woman was hit by a car going south on Edgewood Avenue near Route 590 just before 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators believe she was crossing the road.

While they say her injuries are severe, police believe she will survive.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi told News10NBC that low visibility is thought to have been the main cause of the crash.

“As you can see tonight, it’s a well lit road, but with the rain … and the blacktop, the visibility’s pretty poor tonight,” Catholdi said.

Edgewood was shut down but has since been reopened.