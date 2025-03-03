Woman hospitalized after being cut multiple times inside home in 19th Ward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is hospitalized after being cut multiple times across her body inside a home in the 19th Ward, during what police are calling a “domestic incident”.

It happened at a home on Windbourne Road near Kingsboro Road around 9 p.m. on Sunday. An ambulance rushed the woman to Strong Memorial Hospital and she is expected to survive.

Rochester Police are following up on leads and have reopened roads that were closed for the investigation.