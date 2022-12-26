Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck on Lake Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman was hit by a truck on Lake Avenue on Christmas night.

Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street after 10:30 p.m. They say they found an injured woman in her 20’s, a pick-up truck, and its driver. The woman is expected to survive.

Police say the truck was traveling south on Lake Avenue when it hit the woman while she was crossing the street. She is being treated at Strong Hospital. Police say alcohol was not involved.