Teen hospitalized after being struck by school bus in crosswalk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are investigating after a school bus hit a man while he was using a crosswalk Tuesday afternoon.

At the intersection of Thurston Road and Dunbar Street a 15-year-old city resident was struck around 3:19 p.m. The 77-year-old school bus driver was making a left turn from Thurston onto Dunbar when he hit the male. He was then taken to Strong by ambulance and is in stable condition with minor injuries.

Ontario Bus Company, who is the owner of the bus, and the driver are fully cooperating as the investigation continues; criminal charges are not anticipated. Several students were not injured and were safely transported from the scene.