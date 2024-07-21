Woman hospitalized after car collides with train in Yates County

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

TORREY, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized after the car she was driving crashed into a train in Yates County Thursday morning.

It happened close to 10:30 a.m. in the town of Torrey.

Yates County Sheriff’s deputies say Lynda Bush, from Dresden, was driving on Seneca Street when she failed to yield to a train that was traveling north.

The train hit Bush’s car, which then stopped on the tracks.

Deputies say she was sent to the hospital for her injuries. No one else was hurt.

