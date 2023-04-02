Woman hospitalized after getting hit by a car Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday night.

Rochester police say she was hit on Clifford Avenue around 11 p.m. The woman was already brought to Strong when officers got to the scene.

Police say the car was driving eastbound when the pedestrian ran in front of the car. She was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on scene to speak with police. Officials say there was no sign of impaired driving and no charges are being filed.

Currently, the woman who was hit is in critical but stable condition.