Woman hurt in house fire on Laburnam Crescent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after a fire on the city’s southeast side.

It broke out in a multi-family Laburnam Crescent home around 11:45 a.m.

Rochester city firefighters helped a woman who was on the second floor. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Because of the size of the building, RFD elevated the call to a second-alarm to bring in extra crews.

It appears the fire started in the attic and spread to the second floor, according to Executive Deputy Chief Robbie Villa.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.