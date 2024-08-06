Woman in critical condition and dog dies in Livingston County crash

HEMLOCK, N.Y. — A dog is dead and woman is in critical condition after her car rolled over and caught fire in Livingston County on Monday.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Hemlock Honeoye Road in Hemlock. Livingston County sheriff’s deputies responded after getting reports of a person trapped in a car that crashed into the woods.

People around the area and first responders helped to pull the woman from the burning car. She was taken to Strong Hospital and has life-threatening injuries. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.