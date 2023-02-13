Woman in hospital after stabbing on Sullivan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday afternoon Rochester Police Officers were dispatched to a home near the corner of Sullivan Street and North Clinton Avenue for the report of a person stabbed. Officers found a 31-year-old female City resident, suffering from a stab wound to the lower body. Officers performed life-saving measures, and applied a tourniquet to minimize the bleeding. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital where her injuries are currently described as non-life threatening.

The investigation revealed a fight between the woman and several men, which led to the woman being stabbed. Investigators are currently following up on several leads and asking anyone with information to call 911.