Woman in Rochester celebrates 102nd birthday Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A resident at The Village at Maiden Park, Jacqueline Schweinsburg, affectionately known as “Miss Jackie,” celebrated her 102nd birthday Monday.

Born in Casablanca, Morocco, she later moved to the United States where she raised four children with her husband, who passed away nearly 30 years ago.

“I live long too because I eat good food. Fresh food all the time,” Schweinsburg said.

Schweinsburg also shared her insight on how to live a good life.

“Don’t go to bed mad at night. Never get mad when you go to bed because you will not enjoy, you know, life,” Schweinsburg said.

News10NBC extends warm birthday wishes to Miss Jackie on her 102nd birthday.

