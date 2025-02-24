Woman injured in hit-and-run crash on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman, 61, is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene on Hudson Avenue near Berlin Street.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday while she was walking south and the driver was driving north. The woman was taken to Rochester General Hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information that can help to identify the vehicle is asked to call 911.

This comes just hours after a hit-and-run on Joseph Avenue sent two people to the hospital. Also, on Friday night, a bicyclist was hit and killed on Norton Street by a person accused of drunk driving.