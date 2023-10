ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for the driver that struck and injured a woman on Dewey Avenue near Emerson Street on Thursday night.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. and found the injured 26-year-old woman in the roadway. RPD says the driver fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Strong Hospital to treat her non-life threatening injuries. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.