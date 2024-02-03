Woman killed by Hamburg police officer, NYS Attorney General’s Office investigating

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed by a Hamburg police officer.

Officers responded to a burglary at a home around 10:40 Friday morning. They followed a possible suspect to a nearby house. That’s where investigators say the officers found the woman in the bathroom.

After a struggle, an officer shot the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene, where police say a knife was recovered.