Woman killed by Hamburg police officer, NYS Attorney General’s Office investigating

By News10NBC

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed by a Hamburg police officer. 

Officers responded to a burglary at a home around 10:40 Friday morning. They followed a possible suspect to a nearby house. That’s where investigators say the officers found the woman in the bathroom. 

After a struggle, an officer shot the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene, where police say a knife was recovered.