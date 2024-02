WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A motorist was killed Friday in an crash on Route 31 between a car and a state Canal Authority truck.

The crash happened at about 9:10 a.m. on Route 31 between Whitebeck Road and the Wegmans plaza in Arcadia, according to Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby. The woman driving the car died, and her passenger was injured. The driver of the state truck also was injured.