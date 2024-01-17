Woman killed in Seneca County car crash Monday morning



SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. – A 75-year-old woman was killed in car crash in the Town of Fayette Monday morning.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said that Lindsay Shirk, 38, of Ovid, was driving a 2017 Ford Expedition northbound on State Route 414. Kathleen Irland, age 75, of Waterloo, was driving a 2020 Honda Civic east on Yellow Tavern Road. As Shirk approached the intersection, Irland didn’t stop at the stop sign on Yellow Tavern Road and was hit by the Expedition, which heavily damaged both vehicles.

Shirk was removed from the SUV through her windshield and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Despite the life-saving measures performed on Irland, she died from her injuries.